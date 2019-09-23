Jarred Rome, 2-Time Olympic Discus Thrower, Dies at 42: Reports

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Jarred Rome of the United States competes in the Men's Discus Throw qualification on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 6, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Two-time U.S. Olympic discus thrower Jarred Rome has died at age 42, NBC Sports reported Monday.

Rome's family told the Everett Herald the athlete was found dead Saturday morning in Everett, Washington. He was in town to celebrate his induction into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, according to the Herald.

Rome, who trained at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, competed in the qualifying round at the 2004 and 2012 Olympics. He won U.S. outdoor titles in 2004 and 2011, was ranked No. 3 in the world in 2011 and last competed in 2013, according to NBC Sports.