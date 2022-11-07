17k Customers in North County Without Power: SDG&E

Several thousands of customers in North County are without power Monday morning as San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) works to fix an outage impacting several circuits.

As of 5:15 a.m., 17,202 customers in Poway, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and surrounding communities were without power. SDG&E said it was working to determine the cause of the outage and estimates power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.

The following circuits have been affected by the outage:

1025

1026

290

291

292

293

294

537

539

540

542

543

544

574

575

576

577

For more information on the outage, you can view SDG&E's power outage map here.