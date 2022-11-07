17k Customers in North County Without Power: SDG&E

Several thousands of customers in North County are without power Monday morning as San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) works to fix an outage impacting several circuits.
As of 5:15 a.m., 17,202 customers in Poway, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and surrounding communities were without power. SDG&E said it was working to determine the cause of the outage and estimates power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.
The following circuits have been affected by the outage:
- 1025
- 1026
- 290
- 291
- 292
- 293
- 294
- 537
- 539
- 540
- 542
- 543
- 544
- 574
- 575
- 576
- 577
For more information on the outage, you can view SDG&E's power outage map here.