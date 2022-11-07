sdge

17k Customers in North County Without Power: SDG&E

SDG&E said it estimates power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Logo SDG&E
Getty Images

Several thousands of customers in North County are without power Monday morning as San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) works to fix an outage impacting several circuits.

As of 5:15 a.m., 17,202 customers in Poway, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and surrounding communities were without power. SDG&E said it was working to determine the cause of the outage and estimates power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.

The following circuits have been affected by the outage:

  • 1025
  • 1026
  • 290
  • 291
  • 292
  • 293
  • 294
  • 537
  • 539
  • 540
  • 542
  • 543
  • 544
  • 574
  • 575
  • 576
  • 577
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information on the outage, you can view SDG&E's power outage map here.

This article tagged under:

sdgeSan Diego CountyNorth Countypower outagepower
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us