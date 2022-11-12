17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista

A teenager was stabbed to death during a fight Saturday morning at a house party in Chula Vista. Another teenager was stabbed and a third was left with serious injuries from an assault, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on Rigley Street before 1 a.m. Saturday and found a 17-year-old in the home with at least one stab wound to his upper body. Officers and medics tried to save him but he died from his injuries before making it to a hospital, CVPD said.

A second 17-year-old was found unconscious outside with serious face and body injuries from an apparent assault, according to CVPD. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

A third 17-year-old was found a few blocks away with a stab wound to his upper body and officers determined his injuries were the result of the same fight at the home on Rigley Street. He was also hospitalized, according to CVPD.

No arrests have been made and CVPD is asking for help from anyone who was at the party, or anyone who has any information. You can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.