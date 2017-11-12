The cast from "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" performed a number from the show before the annual Christmas tree lighting Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Old Globe Lights The Grinch Christmas Tree

Thousands of people came out to Balboa Park Sunday evening to see the twelfth annual Grinch Christmas tree lighting at the Old Globe Theatre.

“Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas” now in its twentieth year, has become a San Diego holiday institution. The musical stars Broadway veteran Edward Watts making his debut at the Globe in the title role.

“[It’s] one of the great holiday stories ever written, “artistic director Barry Edelstein told an exuberant crowd. “I think there are about 3,500 people here from all generations of San Diego.

Edelstein gave a special thank you to Audrey Geisel – Mrs. Dr. Seuss – who lives in La Jolla, and without whom “this amazing thing would not be able to happen.”

The Grinch himself came out to cheers and jeers from the audience

“I hate Christmas!” he shouted. “I hate Christmas Eve and I hate Christmas Day. I hate it in every possible way!”

Let’s hope the Grinch has a change of heart before New Year's.

The ceremony included singing and dancing from the ensemble cast and of course the lighting of the quintessentially Dr. Seuss Christmas tree.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is currently playing at the Old Globe until Dec. 24.







