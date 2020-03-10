12+ Cars Crash in Rainy Day Pile-Up on I-5, Per SDPD

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up on Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley on a rainy Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"Traffic alert! 13 vehicle accident-Carmel Valley Road to the 5 South on-ramp is shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. Please drive safe in this weather," SDPD said in a tweet.

The California Highway Patrol, who was handling the incident, responded to the crash on southbound I-5 at Carmel Valley Road at about 1 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing several crashes occur in a matter of minutes, according to CHP communication. The details surrounding the crashes were not immediately clear, including if anyone was hurt.

Just before the crash, the National Weather Service was tracking bands of showers sweeping across San Diego County. Rain was expected to be light to moderate with some isolated heavy rainfall.

Heavy showers were sweeping across Carmel Valley at the time, according to NWS's radar. CHP has not yet confirmed the crash's contributing factors.

Four lanes of traffic and the HOV lane were closed due to the multi-vehicle accident, CalTrans said.

All but two lanes were reopened shortly after 2 p.m. but delays of up to 20 minutes were still to be expected. For up-to-date road conditions, check NBC 7's First Alert Traffic here.