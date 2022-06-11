Missing boy

10-Year-Old Autistic Boy Goes Missing in San Diego

Logan was wearing a blue Captain America shirt with gray shorts when he disappeared

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police has asked for the public's help in finding a 10-year-old autistic boy who was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. near 4000 El Cajon Blvd., by the Corridor and Normal Heights area.

At the time of his disappearance, Logan was wearing a blue Captain America shirt with gray shorts, is 4' 10'', weighs 115 lbs, is Hispanic, has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Logan does know how to use public transportation, the police department wrote in a tweet.

If you see Logan or know where he would be, call 911 immediately and reference event #15865.

This article tagged under:

Missing boySan Diego policeNormal Heightsel cajon boulevardcorridor
