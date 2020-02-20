1 Trapped in Well Near UC San Diego: SDFD

Firefighters were working to rescue a person who was trapped inside what was described as a well near UC San Diego campus Thursday.

The person was stuck at least 30 feet down the well located near the intersection of Matthews Lane and Voigt Drive at about 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz.

It was unclear if the well was located on UC San Diego campus.

By about 3:15 p.m., rescue crews had secured the individual and were working to free the patient using a pulley system, Munoz said.

It was not yet known if the person was injured.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.