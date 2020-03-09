City Heights

1 Stabbed in Carjacking in City Heights, Suspect Sought

The vehicle was found abandoned in the El Cerrito neighborhood less than three miles away from where a carjacking occurred

By Christina Bravo

San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man during a carjacking in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego on Monday.

One person was taken to the hospital after the stabbing at the intersection of 38th and Wightman streets, directly across from Cherokee Point Elementary School, at about 4:45 p.m.

The severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

The suspect took off in a white vehicle, which was found abandoned in the El Cerrito neighborhood less than three miles away, the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect was described to be in his 30s with a muscular build and flame tattoos on his arms. He was not in custody at about 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

