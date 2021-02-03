1 Shot at Unlicensed Cannabis Dispensary in Spring Valley

One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Spring Valley cannabis dispensary, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at an unlicensed cannabis business on Olive Drive between Bancroft Drive and Helix Street, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. William Amavisca.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, Amavisca said.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately available, but homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate, the lieutenant said.

No details about the victim or a possible suspect were immediately available.