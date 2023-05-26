Overturned Truck Spills Bags of Cement Off I-805 Ramp Killing Passenger in SUV on SR-52 Below

One person died Friday after their vehicle was struck by bags of cement and other materials that spilled off a flatbed truck that overturned on a freeway ramp above them.

The truck was on a connector ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to eastbound State Route 52 at around 1 p.m. when it flipped on its side along the curve, according to CHP. As it overturned, a pallet of cement bags spilled out from the bed and over the wall of the ramp, falling down onto ground-level lanes of SR-52.

The bags fell on top of a black Mercedes SUV, killing one person inside, CHP said. SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene of the crash and spotted the SUV on the shoulder of the freeway about 100 yards from where the bags spilled over. The SUV had a large hole on the passenger side of its shattered windshield. Trash bags cement bags and other materials could be seen piled up next to the bed of the overturned truck above.

The accident forced a closure of the southbound I-805 connector to eastbound SR-52, Caltrans advised. Traffic was being diverted to SR-52 westbound.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.