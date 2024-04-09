1 dead after car crashes into Ramona preschool playground area

A 39-year-old woman died after driving on State Route-78 in Ramona when her car flipped and crashed into the playground area of a preschool on Tuesday evening.

The driver was traveling eastbound on SR-78 when the vehicle, for reasons still unknown to investigators, left the roadway near Earlham Street, near downtown Ramona around 6:51 p.m., Cal Fire Public Information Officer Brent Pascua told NBC 7.

The driver lost control of the vehicle which then hit a tree, rolled down an embankment and flipped, landing on its roof and on the fence of the preschool, Cal Fire said.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Thomsen Learning Center is the name of the preschool at that location. According to the Center's Facebook page, the center closes at 6 p.m. A picture from the scene does not show children in the area at the time of the crash.

Director of the Thomsen Learning Center, Nicolle Daniels, provided a statement after the crash on Tuesday night:

"No kids or employees were injured or on site. The center was closed at 5:30pm. I was back on site at 7:15 about 15 minutes after it happened and I just got home after cleanup was done."