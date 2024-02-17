1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Warner Springs vehicle crash

A two-vehicle, "t-bone" crash near State Routes 79 and 76 in the Warner Springs area of San Diego County killed one person and sent three others to a hospital on Saturday, according to Cal Fire San Diego County.

No roads have been closed as a result of the crash, which is located in the far northeast reaches of the county, according to California Highway Patrol.

The deceased person died on the way to the hospital, while three were hospitalized and one refused to go to the hospital, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Brent Pascua told NBC 7.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back on this page as NBC 7 is working to update this page with the latest information as it arrives.