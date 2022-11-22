1 Dead, 2 Revived After Possible Overdoses in Mission Beach

One person died and two people were revived from possible overdoses at a home in Mission Beach, police said Tuesday.

Three people passed out at the home near Belmont Park and along the boardwalk, San Diego police said. Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and gave each of the individuals Narcan. SDPD did not provide details about what the individuals had passed out from but Narcan is used as an opioid overdose treatment.

Two people regained consciousness but a third did not start breathing, SDPD said. Medics transported the person to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The individual was not immediately identified.

It was not clear if the individuals were residents of San Diego or visitors staying in a vacation rental. Unlike other areas of San Diego, up to 30% of homes in the Mission Beach area are able to be rented as vacation rentals thanks to new regulation, which was set to take effect in October.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.