1 Person Killed in Amtrak Train Crash in Sorrento Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Speed Skating, Cross-Country, Biathlon
OLY-SD

1 Person Killed in Amtrak Train Crash in Sorrento Valley

By Christina Bravo

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1438
    2
    Netherlands    		2215
    3
    Germany    		3014
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    1 Killed in Amtrak Crash in Sorrento Valley

    1 person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Sorrento Valley. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

    A person was struck by an Amtrak train in Sorrento Valley Sunday morning, causing delays for commuters along the Pacific coast.

    An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train bound for San Luis Obispo struck and killed a person near the Sorrento Valley Station, just north of the intersection of Interstate 5 and I-805, at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. It was not immediately clear why the individual was on the tracks.

    San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) deputies were called to investigate the crash.

    An Amtrak spokesperson told NBC 7 there were 27 passengers on board Pacific Surfliner 763 at the time of the crash. No passengers or crew members were injured.

    The crash shut down train tracks in both directions for hours, prompting delays for passengers, Amtrak said. At least two trains, Pacific Surfliners 564 and 573, were canceled.

    At about 8:45 a.m., the scene was cleared and Pacific Surfliner 763 was back en route to Los Angeles, Amtrak said. Delays were expected to continue throughout the morning. 

    No other information was immediately available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices