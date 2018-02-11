1 Person Killed in Amtrak Train Crash in Sorrento Valley

1 person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Sorrento Valley. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

A person was struck by an Amtrak train in Sorrento Valley Sunday morning, causing delays for commuters along the Pacific coast.

An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train bound for San Luis Obispo struck and killed a person near the Sorrento Valley Station, just north of the intersection of Interstate 5 and I-805, at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. It was not immediately clear why the individual was on the tracks.

San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) deputies were called to investigate the crash.

An Amtrak spokesperson told NBC 7 there were 27 passengers on board Pacific Surfliner 763 at the time of the crash. No passengers or crew members were injured.

The crash shut down train tracks in both directions for hours, prompting delays for passengers, Amtrak said. At least two trains, Pacific Surfliners 564 and 573, were canceled.

At about 8:45 a.m., the scene was cleared and Pacific Surfliner 763 was back en route to Los Angeles, Amtrak said. Delays were expected to continue throughout the morning.

No other information was immediately available.