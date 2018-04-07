Man Injured in Ballast Point Kitchen Fire

A person was injured in a kitchen fire at Ballast Point Brewing Company in Miramar on Saturday.

The fire happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the brewery in the 9000 block of Carroll Way, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The man was not severely injured but was transported to an area hospital for burns, she said.

No one else at the brewpub was injured. Ballast Point said its Miramar location will be closed for the rest of Saturday but will reopen Sunday.

Saturday is National Beer Day and one customer was disappointed that the brewery wasn't opened.

"I'd never been here, I was hoping to try some beer, but it's closed," said Jim Sullivan, who drove in from Oceanside for lunch. "We were hoping to have lunch and a beer. A sculpin actually, but things change."

The county's Environmental Health Department will need to inspect the kitchen's safety equipment, however, before the restaurant can be reopened, Munoz said.