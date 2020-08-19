What to Do and Where to Turn If Someone You Love is a Victim of Sex Trafficking

“STOLEN” is a year-long NBC 7 investigation into the sex trafficking and exploitation of children in San Diego County. The seven-episode documentary series is told from the perspective of survivors, advocates -- even traffickers, and sex buyers, explaining the depth and scope of this problem in our communities and our schools. And with more children online during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say they are at greater risk of exploitation now more than ever. “STOLEN” celebrates the strength of survivors and their families, as they struggle to free themselves from the bonds of sex trafficking. See the full series here.

If your child goes missing or you fear that someone you love is being exploited, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (En Español) released these step-by-step guides on what should be done. (Click on the hyperlinks for those guides.)

Hotlines

There are also a number of hotlines that serve to help those in need, whether those are parents of a victim, or the victim themselves. Here is a list of phone numbers where help is available, many of which are around-the-clock.

San Diego County Crisis Line (24/7): 1-888-385-4657

District Attorney victim witness number (8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mon-Fri) : (619) 531-4041

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888, or send a text to 233733

Mexican National Human Trafficking Hotline 55-5533-5533 or 888-5533-000

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-THE-LOST. Questions for families in the initial stages of a missing child case.

San Diego Youth Services STARS: (619) 521-2250 x3804 or (619) 993-8050. The STARS program is designed for victims of commercial sexual exploitation and/or domestic human trafficking aged 13-24 who were victimized as children. Services include case management, support groups, mental health services, Independent Living Skills, detention outreach and community training.

San Diego Youth Services I CARE: (619) 521-2250 x3816. Supports youth up to the age of 21 who are at-risk for or victims of commercial sexual exploitation. Mental Health Clinic provides therapy and psychiatry services. Drop-in Center services include case management, education and employment support, and family and peer support. Services also support caregivers.

