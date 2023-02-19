Top Cars of 2023 According to Consumer Reports

Low inventory and high prices make this a tough time to buy a car. If you’ve been waiting to make that big purchase, Consumer Reports just released its annual list of the top new cars of the year.

To find the top vehicles of 2023, CR drove hundreds of thousands of miles on more than 200 vehicles.

They also sorted through mounds of exclusive data from more than 50 tests including safety, and real-world owner experiences relating to reliability and owner satisfaction.

“Simply put, these are vehicles that stand out in their respective categories,” said Jennifer Stockburger with Consumer Reports. “Our top picks have to come standard with key safety features, including automatic emergency braking that operates at highway speed and includes pedestrian detection.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For under $25,000, CR says you can’t go wrong with the Toyota Corolla Cross Small SUV or Corolla Hybrid Sedan. These are great all-around cars that will continue to save you money down the line with great fuel economy and few repairs.

And the 2023 Nissan Leaf proves that not all electric cars come with jolting prices. “The Leaf was really the first mainstream EV when it launched over a decade ago, and it continues to prove that EVs can be reliable and inexpensive,” Stockburger said.

And of course, SUVs are as popular as ever. This year, the Subaru Forester, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and three-row Kia Telluride all make CRs list.

Looking to stand out from the pack? CR says the brand-new Ford Maverick Hybrid is a fun alternative to small SUVs. It’s a pickup truck that gets 37 miles per gallon. With five seats and a 4.5-foot truck bed, it’s a great choice for active folks. And for the price, you’d be hard-pressed to find something as versatile, efficient and fun to drive.

If you’re ready to splurge, the Lexus NX350H and the Tesla Model 3 are CRs top picks for over $45,000.

Notably absent this year are two picks we normally see on the list – the Lexus RX and Toyota Prius. The reason? Both popular models were redesigned for 2023, and they are being tested by Consumer Reports now!