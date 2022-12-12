The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health.

With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may not be one of your top priorities. And while you should be keeping tabs on your health year-round, it’s particularly important to maintain your heart health during the winter months, given that Americans are up to 30 percent more likely to have a heart attack during the colder months of the year.

A series of factors may be behind this seasonal increase in heart attacks: from the body’s biological responses to colder environments and a lower activity rate to having a poor diet and consuming more alcohol than normal (we blame the holidays for this one). But heart conditions go beyond heart attacks; there are various types of heart disease, all of which have different causes, risk factors, and treatments. Most cardiovascular problems can be narrowed down into six main categories, which include the following:

Coronary artery disease

Caused by plaque build-up in coronary arteries (the arteries that supply blood to the heart), this is the most common type of cardiovascular disease in the United States. Plaque is largely made up of cholesterol, and its overconsumption can cause the inside of the arteries to narrow over time, blocking blood circulation to the heart.

It's not uncommon for this disease to go underdiagnosed. Symptoms may go unnoticed until there’s severe artery blockage or a heart attack. Coronary artery disease (CAD) develops slowly over the years, which is why maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to reducing a person’s risk. Some patients, however, may show symptoms early in the disease, and they usually include chest pain and shortness of breath—common indications that the heart is not receiving enough oxygen.

While medications and procedures are sometimes prescribed, coronary artery disease is mainly treated by adjusting in the patient’s lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy diet and weight, exercising, and not smoking go a long way and may save you from some trouble in the future.

Cerebrovascular disease

Similar to CAD, cerebrovascular disease also involves problems with blood circulation, but in this case, they affect the brain. Blockages in the vessels and arteries range in severity, and a complete blockage with long-term effects is what we know as a stroke.

While its most common cause is blood clots in the brain, others include plaque build-up throughout time (hence, the importance of controlling your cholesterol levels) or a traumatic brain injury. But regardless of how the disease develops, the reality is that cerebrovascular disease is the fifth most common cause of death in the U.S., as well as the most common type of life-threatening injury to the brain.

Although most cerebrovascular disease cases aren’t found until after a medical emergency, MRI scans can sometimes detect early-stage strokes. And when looking back, most patients recall feeling tired and weak weeks and months before having a stroke. Therefore, it’s imperative that you listen to your body and its symptoms—it may be trying to tell you something.

Peripheral vascular disease

Also known as PVD, peripheral vascular disease may affect any blood vessel outside of the heart. It happens when organs supported by arteries, veins, or lymphatic vessels around the body don’t receive enough blood to properly function. While it can affect any part of the body, the disease is known for taking a toll on a person’s legs or lower extremities.

Once again, PVD is caused by narrow or blocked arteries in the body. While plaque build-up remains the leading cause, factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease may put one at a higher risk.

Unlike other types of heart disease, PVD is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. However, that doesn’t mean doctors are any less prepared to treat it. PVD patients might be put on steroids soon after their diagnosis to ensure the disease doesn’t progress. Medications can certainly also help in preventing more blood clots, but it all comes down to your lifestyle and whether you’re leading an objectively healthy life or not.

Heart failure

Heart failure occurs when the pumping of the heart doesn’t provide enough blood for the rest of the body to function. Despite what you may have heard, heart failure is not always fatal. The heart hasn’t stopped working—it just needs a little support and, while it can’t always be cured, symptoms can be managed and patients can maintain a standard quality of life.

This condition is often treated with different medications that help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow, as well as devices that aid the heart in its beating and contracting. Other times, there may be a bigger cause than blocked arteries, such as damaged heart valves or faster heart rhythm. In these cases, doctors treat that particular issue, which may reverse heart failure.

Rheumatic heart disease

When diagnosed, rheumatic heart disease has already damaged heart valves. This damage is usually the result of the body’s immune response from an untreated strep infection and it causes the heart valves swell up and scar over time. However, it usually takes years before this happens.

Thanks to medical advances and antibiotics, Rheumatic Heart disease is rare in the United States, with an annual incidence of 0.5 cases per 100,000 people. However, children are at a much higher risk of developing the disease than adults are—more specifically, children who get strep throat infections frequently.

Congenital heart disease

About 1 percent of babies born in the U.S. are born with a heart defect. From these babies, about 25 percent have a critical congenital heart defect, meaning they’ll likely need multiple procedures and surgeries during their first year of life. During surgery, the medical team repairs the heart or blood vessels.

Unlike most types of heart disease where lifestyle factors play a major role, congenital heart disease develops due to birth defects in the heart’s structure. While severity of the disease ranges from mild (a small hole in the heart) to life-threatening complications (missing or poorly formed parts of the heart), at the end of the day, most patients with congenital heart disease will need medical care throughout their entire life.

