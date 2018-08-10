436 Confirmed Sick in Parasite Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Salads - NBC 7 San Diego
436 Confirmed Sick in Parasite Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Salads

    AP
    This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss.

    What to Know

    • The CDC reports 436 people have been affected

    • McDonald’s removed the lettuce blend from 3,000 identified restaurants and distribution centers

    • More than 200 cases have been reported in Illinois

    The CDC is now reporting that 436 people have been diagnosed with an intestinal illness after consuming salads at McDonald’s restaurants. 

    The laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in 15 states after customers ate salads at the restaurant’s locations.

    In its initial announcement July 13, the CDC reported 61 cases. As of last week, there were 395 cases. 

    Over 200 cases have now been reported in Illinois and Iowa alone, with 219 cases confirmed in Illinois.  

    The most common symptom of the illness is watery diarrhea. Other symptoms include appetite loss, intestinal pain, nausea, and fatigue.

    McDonald's released a statement regarding the outbreak, saying "McDonald's is committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality control." 

    Earlier this summer, McDonald’s removed the lettuce blend from 3,000 identified restaurants and distribution centers that had received it.

    Affected restaurants were located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Missouri. 

    Reported illnesses started on or after May 20. 

    In an update Thursday, the CDC said "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that this cluster of illnesses is related to the Cyclospora outbreak linked to Del Monte fresh produce vegetable trays."

