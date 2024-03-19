Fire breaks out at vacant downtown San Diego building

Firefighters knocked down a fire at an abandoned building downtown Monday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m. San Diego Fire-Rescue received several reports of smoke coming from the roof of a building at 6th and A Street. The building had been vacant for several years, SDFD Chief Brian Raines said.

SDFD crews working a fire at a four-story boarded up structure at 6th & A St downtown. Second alarm response requested at 6:17pm. Plz avoid the area if possible. #Astreetfire pic.twitter.com/FmDj6wf5Pl — SDFD (@SDFD) March 19, 2024

Behind the burning building, from their apartment windows, tenants watched the smoke and flames fill the air above them.

“We heard like so much sirens so we checked the patio and saw smoke everywhere," Danny Cuevas told NBC 7 who was watching the fire with his little brother.

“It was scary.” Jesus Avendano said.

Tiarra Mack also lives in that same high rise.

“I heard the sirens first then I opened my window. I was looking. I was like, 'Oh!' and there was flames at the top of the corner right there,“ Mack said.

Firefighters had to smash several windows to increase ventilation and visibility. The Deputy Chief says inside there is heavy debris and garbage. The fire started on the third floor, but burning debris that made its way down an elevator shaft sparked another fire elsewhere in the building.

“There should not have been anybody in there so it is probable there were squatters or somebody who illegally entered the building,” Deputy Fire Chief Brian Raines said.

Residents say at least for the last few months the gate where you see firefighters accessing the building, was unlocked.

Mariott Hotel Valet Attendant Lexa Madison says her company used to rent the space below the building to park cars.

“We no longer park cars here but now it’s not locked anymore so we kind of figured it was people hanging out in there,“ Madison said.

The Deputy Chief says the Community Risk Reduction duty fire Marshal told him Code Compliance investigated a complaint involving this building.

NBC 7 found it in city records. The complaint was reported three years ago and involved squatters.

“We kind of figured sooner or later something like is bound to happen,” Madison said.

There were no injuries or evacuations this time but vacant structures in the dense population downtown hold great potential for more serious consequences.