Doctor Fauci Talks About Re-Opening Schools

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top doctor when it comes to the coronavirus, testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday about reopening schools.

“Always make the goal that It is very important to get children back to school for the unintended negative consequences that occur when we keep them out of school," Fauci testified before a Senate coronavirus hearing.

A survey of 50,000 parents of students in the San Diego Unified School District showed that most want their children to attend school on campus. Fifty-nine percent said they're planning to send their children back to campus, according to the survey, which was released on Monday. More than 30 percent preferred on-line learning combined with some on-site options, and about 10 percent said they were planning for online learning exclusively.

“It really will depend on the dynamics of the outbreak and where the particular school is,” said Fauci. “Take a look at the particular area of the so-called Opening America Again. Are you at the gateway, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3?”

Always make the goal that it is very important to get the children back to school for the unintended negative consequences that occur when we keep them out of school. Anthony Fauci M.D.

San Diego County is in Phase 3, which means that many businesses and services have reopened. Recently, though, the county has been grappling with an increase in coronavirus cases, and the county has forced many bars and breweries to close down again.

Fauci said that people need to follow public health guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks.

“That will keep the level of infection in communities down, which will then make it easier to get the children back to school,” Fauci said.

.