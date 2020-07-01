YMCAs Begin Reopening

Presumably out-of-shape people began returning Wednesday to some branches of the San Diego County YMCA, hitting the gyms at those locations for the first time since March.

Many San Diegans have been paying monthly dues for the Y since then, supporting the many services the organization provides besides athletic facilities, but now they'll get to sweat for their equity.

The first sites to reopen are:

Mission Valley YMCA

Dan Mckinney Family YMCA, in La Jolla

Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, in Mountain View

Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, in Encinitas

Mcgrath Family YMCA, in Spring Valley

Members should be sure to check that their Y is open before heading over -- locations are open from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. weekdays (Jackie Robinson closes at 7), and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays (Jackie Robinson will be closed Sundays).

Other locations will be opening in a week, on July 8:

Cameron Family YMCA, in Santee

Copley-Price Family YMCA, in City Heights

Toby Wells YMCA, in Kearny Mesa

South Bay Family YMCA, in Chula Vista

These facilities will operate during the same weekday hours as above but will only be open Saturdays during the same hours as the YMCAs that opened a week prior.

Many parents are already aware, of course, that summer day camps began last week.

NBC 7's Rory Devine breaks down the YMCA's plan.

"We have put careful thought and planning into our reopening — following guidelines from the CDC, health experts and local officials to ensure our facilities meet the highest standards of hygiene and safety," YMCA officals said on the website. "We have also modified our policies, practices and procedures to facilitate safe physical/social distancing, thus ensuring that every person walking through our doors stays safe and protected."

Patrons should be sporting their Under Armour when they arrive: As a result of those social-distancing practices, many of the athletic club's amenities, including locker rooms and the following, are not yet available:

Child Watch

Group exercise classes

Gymnasium activities

Programs (sports, dance, swim lessons, etc.)

Community rooms

Cafés

Playgrounds

Additional amenities (teen centers, etc.)

Guest/day passes and nationwide YMCA membership passes (due to limited capacity in our facilities)

Pools, spas and splash pads

Locker rooms and pools, however, "will become available in a limited capacity about one week after their facility re-opens," according to the YMCA website.

Any 9-to-5ers hoping to lift this Saturday will have to wait a little longer, though -- all the local Y's will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.