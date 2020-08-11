Virus Updates: US Gov't Buys 100M Doses of Moderna Vaccine

As the academic year begins across the United States, schools and universities are still trying to work out how to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Georgia, a school district quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the virus after classes resumed last week. And in a monumental but not surprising decision, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday they won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

Meanwhile, new research from Duke University shows N95s, surgical masks and homemade cotton masks are most effective, while neck fleeces, knitted masks and bandannas proved not to be effective.

And in Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced a vaccine developed in his country has been cleared for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated, even as international experts have questioned its safety.

The virus shows no signs of easing, with more than 5.1 million infections and nearly 165,000 deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

US Gov't Buys 100M Doses of Moderna's COVID Vaccine for $1.5B

Massachusetts biotech firm Moderna Inc. will produce 100 million doses of its in-development vaccine for the new coronavirus for the U.S. government, the Cambridge-based company and President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

The price tag for the first batch of doses is $1.525 billion, NBC Boston reported. The government has the option to purchase an additional 400 million doses, part of its push to invest in companies working to stop the spread of COVID-19 and quickly protect citizens.

Moderna's vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, was the first for the new coronavirus to enter phase 3 trials in the U.S., the last and largest stage of vaccine testing.

Americans will get free access to vaccines bought by the government's Operation Warp Speed, federal officials have said, but health care professionals could charge for administering it.

Tens of thousands of volunteers will take part in the study, with results being reported as soon as November.