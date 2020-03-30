Virus Updates: Hospital Ship Arrives in NYC; Instacart, Amazon Workers Plan to Strike

Bracing the nation for a death toll that could exceed 100,000 people, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April, bowing to public-health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

It was a stark shift in tone by the president, who only days ago mused about the country reopening in a few weeks. From the Rose Garden, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been "aspirational."

And he's right. The U.S. now has more than 143,025 confirmed cases, well surpassing Italy's 97,689 cases and China's 82,152 infections.

The United States became the first country to exceed 100,000 confirmed cases of the new late Friday afternoon, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, and the number of cases keep climbing. Deaths in the U.S. topped 2,500 as of Monday morning.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Hospital Ship Arrives in NYC Monday, Bringing Much Needed Help

The USNS Comfort is set to arrive in New York City on Monday to help treat hospitalized patients who do not have the coronavirus, WNBC reports. The ship's 1,000 beds and 12 operation rooms are ready to bolster the city's overwhelmed health care system. In addition to the extra room, the ship has laboratory facilities and oxygen-producing plants.

The Comfort arrives as New York City officials warn that the city's hospitals are nearing capacity. The city has nearly 800 deaths while the state of New York has almost 60,000 cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.

Instacart, Amazon Workers Plan Strikes for Monday

As tensions rise surrounding the coronavirus and worker benefit programs, employees at Instacart and Amazon are planning to strike Monday.

According to CNBC, workers for delivery start-up Instacart are protesting the app's response to the coronavirus outbreak. They say they want personal protective equipment like disinfectant wipes, hazard pay of $5 per order, and an extended sick pay policy that shields those with preexisting conditions. Instacart currently offers 2 weeks of paid sick leave should a worker get the virus.

Similarly, workers at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse will strike at noon on Monday, CNBC reports. Nearly 100 workers at the facility, known as JFK8, plan to participate in the work stoppage. The workers want the strike to put pressure on Amazon to close the facility -- where an employee tested positive for the virus last week -- for cleaning and offer employees paid time off while it’s shut down.

An Amazon employee at the company's Seattle headquarters has tested positive for coronavirus.

Michigan Rep. Isaac Robinson Dies, Mother Suspects COVID-19

First-term Michigan State Rep. Isaac Robinson died Sunday, according to this mother, who said she suspects her son's death could be related to the coronavirus. He was 44.

Former Rep. Rose Mary C. Robinson said her son died hours after being transported to the hospital for breathing problems and the family suspected he suffered from COVID-19, but he had not been tested for the virus that causes the disease. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Isaac Robinson, a Democrat from Detroit who did not attend the last House session this past week, was transported by ambulance early Sunday morning to the Detroit Medical Center hospital, said his mother, who also was a former Democratic representative from Detroit.

Robinson was a lawyer who was elected in 2018 to represent the 4th District in the Michigan House of Representatives, succeeding his mother in office.

Drug That Could Possibly Treat Virus Donated to Feds

The federal government said Sunday that it accepted millions of doses of a drug that scientists are studying as a possible treatment for COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis, donated 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate, and Bayer Pharmaceuticals donated 1 million doses of chloroquine phosphate.

The oral prescription drugs are used to treat malaria, but there’s anecdotal evidence they may help patients suffering from COVID-19.

The donations were announced one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people against using a non-pharmaceutical version of the drugs. Last week, an Arizona man died and his wife became critically ill after they consumed it in a parasite treatment for fish.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top expert on infectious diseases, said Thursday he feels good about prospects for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. "You're going to be hearing over the next months or more about different drugs that are going to go into these different randomized control trials," he said. "And I feel confident, knowing about what this virus is and what we can do with it, that we will have some sort of therapy."

Major US Cities Scramble to Add More Health Care Facilities

Two of the nation's largest and hardest hit cities are now using alternative hospitals to help with the influx of patients in recent days.

In New York City, an emergency field hospital is being erected in Central Park, WNBC reports. The 68-bed facility, which is specifically designed as a respiratory care unit, is expected to open Tuesday. Elsewhere, the Javits Center is being converted into a health care facility -- with the 1,000-bed project developed by the state and the four 250-bed FEMA-run and staffed areas -- and will be fully operational by Monday. Also on Monday, the USNS Comfort is set to arrive with 1,000 additional medical beds.

In Los Angeles, the city's convention center is being set up to serve as a federal field hospital, KNBC reports. California's National Guard helped prepare the center Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said. Like New York City, Los Angeles also has a navy medical ship on hand to assist. The Mercy, which contains beds and arrived Friday, has received its first three patients. It will not be taking coronavirus patients, Garcetti said.

New York State has nearly 60,000 cases and New York City has reported 776 deaths as of Monday morning. California has more than 6,300 cases, with Los Angeles reporting 37 deaths.

The USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles on Friday morning to help hospitals strained under the influx of coronavirus patients.