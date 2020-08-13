Virus Updates: Calif. Tops 600K Cases; Report Shows Restaurant Chains Hurting

"Bottom line is, I’m not pleased with how things are going," top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, CNBC reports. In parts of the U.S., public health officials are beginning to see a "disturbing" uptick in the rate of tests that come back positive, Fauci said during the National Geographic panel.

The virus shows no signs of easing, with more than 5.2 million infections and more than 167,000 deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden called for a nationwide protective mask mandate Thursday, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives over the next three months.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has begun to urge Americans to wear masks but has opposed the idea of a national requirement. He first wore a mask publicly in July after months of declining to wear one.

A new report published Thursday found the number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic intensified in March, though applications remain at an extraordinarily high level.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

California Has Seen More Than 600,000 Coronavirus Cases

California became the first state to surpass 600,000 coronavirus cases, an NBC News tally of data determined Thursday.

Florida has recorded 557,137 cases, and Texas, 527,715.

COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., which saw the highest number of coronavirus deaths in two weeks, a new NBC News tally showed Thursday.

A lack of widespread testing has raised concerns that the data coming out of the hardest-hit states might be showing fewer deaths than the true scope.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Cheesecake Factory, Denny's Among Restaurant Chains Hurting Most From Pandemic

Last month, California Pizza Kitchen filed for bankruptcy, and now a new report is shining a light on the financial health of other popular casual restaurants, TODAY reports.

Dave & Buster's, Denny's and Bloomin' Brands, which owns Outback Steakhouse, were the top three publicly traded restaurant brands with the highest risk to default on their loans, according to a new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The S&P report lists Dave & Buster's at a 16.1% likelihood of defaulting, Bloomin' Brands at 13.2% and Denny's at 11.9%.

The Cheesecake Factory and Dine Brands Global, which owns Applebee's and IHOP, rounded out the top five list of restaurants with the highest chance of defaulting. A representative for The Cheesecake Factory declined to comment, and Dine Brands Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before the coronavirus shutdowns, casual dining was already facing increased competition from fast-casual restaurants, where people can order at a counter instead of being served by waitstaff.

Read the full story on TODAY.com