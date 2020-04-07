US Coronavirus Updates: 1 in 4 Americans Unable to Cover Full Housing Bill

With its biggest one-day jump yet, New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus officially eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"A lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers," he said.

But in an encouraging sign, the governor said hospital admissions and the number of those receiving breathing tubes are dropping, indicating that social distancing measures are succeeding.

Across the U.S., the death toll total neared 13,000 and 400,000 confirmed infections Wednesday morning.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

1 in 4 Americans Unable to Pay Full Housing Bill, Survey Finds

Nearly one in four Americans responsible for rent or mortgage payments was unable to cover the full April bill for housing, a new analysis says. It cites a new, frozen "quarantine economy," NBC News reports.

Listings site Apartment List surveyed 4,129 renters and homeowners; the margin of error was +/-2 percent. It said 13 percent of renters paid a portion of April rent; 12 percent paid none of it. Eleven percent of homeowners with mortgages made partial payments; 12 percent made none.

The analysis compared that to a 3.9 percent rate for underpayment of rent in 2017 and said, "typical delinquency rates among mortgaged homeowners are even lower."

"In April 2020, we saw this delinquency rate skyrocket 550 percent, as over one-quarter of renters failed to pay their entire rent on time," the analysis said.

The news came after President Donald Trump vowed to suspend evictions and foreclosures for 60 days as part of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package he signed March 27.