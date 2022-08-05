Study Shows Possible Link Between Loss of Smell From COVID and Long-Lasting Cognitive Issues

A study by researchers in Argentina who worked with the Alzheimer’s Association Consortium is suggesting that persistent loss of smell can possibly predict cognitive impairment, particularly when it comes to long COVID.

Holly Schmitz, a San Diego local who has had long COVID since December, said the impacts from the virus have not only impacted her endurance when it comes to exercising but even the way she thinks.

“I’ve had two weeks where it’s been a little bit better,” Schmitz said.

One of her main symptoms, seven months after contracting gthe coronavirus, is brain fog, something she was able to measure through apps on her phone.

”You know, I play these little games on my phone," Schmitz said. "It’s like Scrabble, little game, pick the words, and I went back and could actually see like this huge decline in my scores because I had, like, a year's worth of information, and I’m thinking, 'No, it’s real.' ”

The recent study tha The recent study that suggests the link between loss of smell and cognitive impairment followed 766 adults aged 55-95 who had COVID-19 over the course of a year. According to its findings, roughly two-thirds of the participants experienced functional memory impairment as a result of the disease. In the study, it was stated that statistical analysis showed that persistent loss of smell was a significant predictor of cognitive impairment.

UC San Diego Doctor and infectious disease specialist Dr. Lucy Horton had this to say about the study: ”I don’t think we can say losing your smell makes you cognitively impaired. I think what they were showing in that study was an association of those two symptoms."

As more and more studies continue to be released on the impacts of COVID-19, locals like Roger Modeste aren’t concerned about the virus.

“Maybe I’m concerned about this: That we’ll panic again like we did a year ago and go into a lockdown," Modeste said. "Really not good for the environment, for our communities."

Meanwhile, Horton said, when it comes to long COVID, she believes there needs to be more attention, funding and efforts to diagnose, manage and treat patients with long COVID.