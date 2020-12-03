Public Can Get Free COVID Tests at Pala Casino

San Diegans concerned that they might have contracted the coronavirus can now get a free test at Pala Casino.

Casino officials announced on Thursday that they would be conducting the drive-up COVID testing -- and antibody testing -- at a location next to the Pala RV resort between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., subject to change; there is no limit to the number of tests a person can get, provided they have scheduled an appointment first by calling (760) 292-6111. Test results are confidential and will be available here within 72 hours.

Pala Casino, which is east of Fallbrook on state Route 76, has been offering the free tests to its workers for weeks and will be expanding the testing to the public on Dec. 9, officials said.

"[We] are happy to provide these services free of charge to our team members and now the general public," Pala Casino Spa Resort general manager Fred Buro said in a news release sent out on Thursday. "These are just part of the precautions and safety measures we have designed and implement regularly to do our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19."

The Pala Casino remains open during the pandemic, with the usual safety protocols in place, including temperature screenings prior to entry, facial coverings and social distancing.