looking back at 2021

A Look Back: Students Excited to Return to Fall 2021 In-Person Instruction

From school events to even homework, these students shared what they were most excited to have once again upon their return to classrooms

By Monica Dean

NBC Universal, Inc.

As 2021 comes to a close, NBC 7 is taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments and stories our news team has covered this year. 

This fall marked a major milestone for students who returned to school in person after a rocky year and a half navigating distance learning throughout the pandemic. For high school seniors, a return to the classroom came with excitement and uncertainty. 


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC 7's Monica Dean sat down with four San Diego County high schoolers from the class of '22.

NBC 7’s Monica Dean sat down with a group of Rancho Bernardo High School seniors over the summer who said they were returning to school with a greater appreciation for things they once took for granted, things that were canceled or put on hold during the pandemic. 

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: FDA Authorizes First at-Home Pill to Treat COVID-19

Covid-19 33 mins ago

San Diego Mom Tests Positive for COVID-19, Doctors Suspect Omicron Variant

The students also said they were returning with greater empathy for others knowing that “everyone went through something.” 

The teens said while they still have concerns about additional shutdowns or restrictions, overcoming the challenges of the past has helped prepare them for the future.

This article tagged under:

looking back at 2021San Diego2021Rancho Bernardo High SchoolReturn to Classrooms
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us