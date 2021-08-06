Clairemont Mesa Man Carjacked in His Own Driveway

A 63-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway Thursday. He survived to tell the story to NBC 7.

Randy Meade’s 2008 Nissan Rogue was all ready to sell and certainly not worth dying over.

"'Don't shoot me! don't shoot me!' 'Get out of the car! get out of the car!'" Meade said replaying the moment carjacker advanced on him outside of his Clairemont Mesa home. "That’s all I was thinking of, just avoid getting shot."

Tuesday afternoon, around 4 p.m., Meade just returned home from work. He was in his driveway setting the stations on his radio when two men approached.

“He stuck his gun, not really in my face but kind of pointed at my chest and said get out of the car,” Meade said.

Meade said the description of the gun was far easier to remember than the suspects.

"Thirty-eight. Six-inch barrel with a blue finish," Meade said.

Meade describes his neighborhood as quiet, friendly and mostly crime free.

Two neighbors came by just to check in. A broad daylight carjacking was a surprise to more than just Meade.

"I'm kind of thinking that if I hadn't had been sitting in the driveway, they probably would have just gone by me. Think it was just a target of opportunity," Meade said.

San Diego police were able to recover the vehicle in Lemon Grove because it had a low jack system. Two suspects are currently in custody in connection with the crime, according to Meade.

Not recovered were Meade's mother's power of attorney papers and his father’s death certificate. His dad died just last month.

"My 85-year-old mom is going to have to have somebody take her up to the lawyer in Canton, Georgia, and get recreated the power of attorney so I can do legal things for her," Meade said.

It’s part of the collateral damage in this caper and maybe the worst of it.