San Francisco Restaurant Raises Fund for Ukraine

A Ukrainian-owned restaurant in San Francisco’s Financial District opened their doors Saturday for a fundraiser.

The San Francisco-based restaurant Pushkin sold food with proceeds going toward humanitarian help in Ukraine in the wake of the invasion by Russia.

Rose Feeney leads walking tours that Pass Belden Lane In San Francisco’s financial district. On Saturday, she stopped in to support Pushkin.

"Pre-ordered and got a love your box isn’t that cute,” said Feeney.

Workers were busy inside. Their website says they serve Ukranian food with a modern twist. But on Saturday, they were making one item for a benefit to raise funds for an organization that provides humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

San Francisco residents Dru Sefton and Andy Savoie came to pick up their pre-order and support the business.

“The minute i saw it i thought thank goodness we can do something,” said Sefton.



Sefton added that the group had been following the crisis as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight. And the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Especially with his declaration that you know the financial limitations the sanctions are a declaration of war. It’s like we’re just getting closer to something more horrible that what is happening now so crossing our fingers saying prayers,” said Savoie.