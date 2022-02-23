Police Arrest Alleged Serial Burglar Tied to Over 50 Cases in San Jose, Milpitas

A man believed to be responsible for more than 50 burglaries in San Jose and Milpitas over the past year has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Andrew Deanda, allegedly broke into over 35 commercial businesses in San Jose dating back to February 2021, according to police.

During the burglaries, he "used the same criminal pattern," police said. He would break the front windows of the businesses, steal cash and cash registers, and then flee, oftentimes in a stolen vehicle.

Deanda was also wanted in connection with at least 20 burglary cases in Milpitas, police said.

Detectives from the San Jose and Milpitas police departments worked together to identify Deanda. He was taken into custody Monday at a residence on the 4500 block of Houndshaven Way in San Jose.

"Our exceptional detectives showed their continued tenacity in identifying and arresting another suspect who was victimizing our community," San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata said in a statement. "This prolific burglar targeted small businesses who were also affected by the pandemic. We have some of the best detectives and officers in this country. Our department will not give in and will continue combating and investigating these types of crimes."



Deanda was booked into the Santa Clara County Main jail on 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft, and other misdemeanor charges, police said.