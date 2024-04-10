San Francisco

Man caught on video vandalizing San Francisco mosque

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video vandalizing a San Francisco mosque last week, and Muslim community members say it is not an isolated incident involving the same suspect.

The video footage from 11 a.m. April 4, shared by a community member, shows a man using a skateboard to smash windows at the Masjid Tawheed mosque on Sutter and Polk streets, officials said.

Mosque members told NBC Bay Area the man has since returned to the mosque, harassing members and making verbal threats.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

