M4.1 earthquake rattles Sacramento County, Bay Area

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck in southern Sacramento County on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey, and some in the Bay Area felt the shaking.

The quake hit at 9:29 a.m. and was centered near Isleton in southern Sacramento County, about 12.5 miles northeast of Antioch in eastern Contra Costa County, the USGS said. Some people in the Bay Area said they felt the shaking.

The quake stopped BART trains briefly as crews checked the tracks for any possible damage. The tracks and service were not affected.

A resident of Sacramento County describes feeling the magnitude 4.1 earthquake that struck Wednesday morning in Sacramento County.

The tremor triggered a warning from the West Coast's ShakeAlert system, which detects the start of a quake and sends alerts to smartphones in areas expected to experience shaking.

In Sacramento, a ShakeAlert arrived before the shaking started. Blinds swayed in The Associated Press’ Sacramento office on the ninth floor of a high-rise building.

The quake initially was estimated at magnitude 5.7 but was downgraded.

One person near the epicenter in Isleton described the shaking as he was working at a local business.

"We were preparing our stuff, and we just felt the shaking ... everything started moving, it caught us by surprise. Everyone just went outside," a man named Oswaldo said, adding that he received the shake alert on his phone.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



