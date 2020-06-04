Arson Suspected in Brush Fire in South San Jose

Arson is suspected in a brush fire that has prompted evacuations in San Jose Thursday evening.

Firefighters say there was six fire spots in all that have charred at least 90 acres within about a mile in the area of Colleen Drive in the city's Almaden Valley.

"It was coming down pretty far, we were getting a little nervous," said Jerry and Karin Furman, who live below the fire area.

Investigators believe the six brush fires were intentionally set in the Santa Teresa Hillside threatening homes and forcing evacuations in the Graystone neighborhood.

"People that go on a hill and say 'it’s a great idea to start a fire.' What’s going on these days?" said the Furmans. "Makes you really wonder.”

Evacuations were lifted around 9:30 p.m. as Cal Fire and San Jose firefighters were able to get the upper hand.

No homes were damaged and police say they have at least one person detained.

NEW: One person detained for suspected arson, fire crews saw two others leaving the area and SJPD is investigating, SJFD says. 6 spots fires in all, about 50 acres total within about a mile.#SanJose #ColleenFire pic.twitter.com/qg81435jvz — Ian Cull (@NBCian) June 5, 2020

No additional details were immediately available.