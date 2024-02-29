earthquake

M4.9 earthquake among cluster of temblors off Northern California coast

At least 8 quakes were centered in the same general area about 150 miles west of Crescent City

A series of moderately strong earthquakes, including one measuring a 4.9 magnitude, struck off the coast of Northern California overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.3 to 4.9, started rumbling late Wednesday night in the Pacific Ocean about 150 miles west of Crescent City, the USGS said.

The most recent quakes in the series were the strongest: a 4.9 at 2:28 a.m. and a 4.5 at 2:49 a.m., according to the USGS.

Here's a list of the earthquakes that began shaking just after 11 p.m. Wednesday:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

  • M3.6 at 11:08 p.m.
  • M3.3 at 11:23 p.m.
  • M4.3 at 11:31 p.m.
  • M4.1 at 11:42 p.m.
  • M3.4 at 1:14 a.m.
  • M3.5 at 2:25 a.m.
  • M4.9 at 2:28 a.m.
  • M4.5 at 2:49 a.m.

Find more information about the quakes on the USGS website.

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us