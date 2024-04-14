Crews rescue 4 from capsized boat off San Francisco coast

Crews rescued four people from a capsized boat 3 miles off the coast of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

The San Francisco Fire Department added that all four are reportedly stable, and will be evaluated by medics.

It’s unclear exactly when the boat capsized, but the department first reported it on social media at 9:34 a.m.

The department carried out rescue operations in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area and the California Highway patrol.

The coast guard is expected to have more information about the boat and what led to it capsizing.