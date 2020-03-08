coronavirus

Contra Costa County Confirms 5 New Cases of Coronavirus

These five new cases raise the total amount of cases in the county to 12.

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Contra Costa Healh Services confirmed Sunday five more cases of coronavirus in the county.

According to a press release, four of the residents are being treated at hospitals in Contra Costa. They had not traveled outside of the U.S. and had no contact with a confirmed case.

The fifth patient is isolated at home and had previous contact with another person who tested positive for coronavirus.

"The coronavirus is here in our community," said Dr. Ori Tzvielli, acting Contra Costa Health Officer. "As we ramp up our testing, we expect to identify more cases. But there is still a lot we can do to slow down the spread and protect our most vulnerable."

