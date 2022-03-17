Prisons

Cellmate Suspected in Death of Inmate at California Prison

Suspect serving more than 25 years on multiple counts

Getty Images

The death of an inmate at a California prison is being investigated as a homicide and the victim's cellmate is a suspect, officials said Wednesday.

Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive Tuesday in his cell at Wasco State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Staff attempted life-saving measures but Gunter died about a half-hour later, the statement said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Gunter's cellmate, Eugene Stroud, is a suspect in the case, prison officials said. It wasn't immediately known if Stroud, 44, has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gunter entered the prison on Feb. 23 to serve a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender, the statement said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

California

gas prices 14 hours ago

California Lawmakers Propose $400 Gas Rebate for Taxpayers

California 17 hours ago

Man Pleads Guilty to Taking 2 Baby Bears From Their Den

Stroud is serving more than 25 years on multiple counts including corporal injury on specific persons and making criminal threats, according to prison officials.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Prisons
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us