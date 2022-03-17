Cellmate Suspected in Death of Inmate at California Prison

The death of an inmate at a California prison is being investigated as a homicide and the victim's cellmate is a suspect, officials said Wednesday.

Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive Tuesday in his cell at Wasco State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Staff attempted life-saving measures but Gunter died about a half-hour later, the statement said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Gunter's cellmate, Eugene Stroud, is a suspect in the case, prison officials said. It wasn't immediately known if Stroud, 44, has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gunter entered the prison on Feb. 23 to serve a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender, the statement said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Stroud is serving more than 25 years on multiple counts including corporal injury on specific persons and making criminal threats, according to prison officials.