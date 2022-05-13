Bay Area Residents Urged to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Health officers from 12 California counties, including eight in the Bay Area, are urging the public to take precautions as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

As of Friday, the Bay Area had the highest infection rate in the state, and officials say those numbers are most likely higher given the use of home tests.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are asking the public to use masks indoors, test regularly and keep up with COVID vaccinations.

“Wearing a mask in indoor, public settings is a smart move, as is staying up to date on vaccinations and, importantly, having a plan to reach a doctor if you get infected," said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco health officer. "People who are at high risk of severe illness, or who are in close contact with someone at high risk should be especially vigilant as we get through this current swell in cases.”

Those who feel sick, or are exposed to COVID-19, are urged to stay home and get tested as soon as possible to reduce the infection rate.

For more guidance from the state, click here.