University of California President Janet Napolitano and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday urged young immigrant students to renew their applications for an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation amid reports that immigration officials in Northern California could conduct a sweep of undocumented people in the coming weeks.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, immigation officials could arrest more that 1,500 undocumented people in the Bay Area and across Northern California. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not offer a comment to the newspaper regarding the reported operation.

If the operation occurs, it would mark the first wide-ranging sweep since California became a "sanctuary state" back in October.

The state's sanctuary status came after Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 54 into law, allowing undocumented immigrants to cooperate with law enforcement without fear of being deported.

As for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, renewals, requests are resuming after a preliminary injunction was granted following lawsuits filed by the University of California and the Office of the Attorney General for the state of California.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The program includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.



Napolitano, Becerra, California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley and other officials issued their statements during a news conference in Sacramento at 9:45 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.