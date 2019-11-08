Home
Then and Now: Paradise 1 Year After Deadly Camp Fire
By
Brendan Weber
10 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
It has been one year since the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recorded California history ripped through the town of Paradise and surrounding areas in Northern California's Butte County.
The blaze scorched 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,804 structures and left 85 people dead.
Scroll through the photos below to see what Paradise looks like one year after the wildfire.
