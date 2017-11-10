Days after a mountain lion was spotted outside Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's house near the Presidio, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department has tranquilized and captured a cougar in the Diamond Heights neighborhood.

Days after a mountain lion was spotted outside Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's house near the Presidio, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department has tranquilized and captured a cougar in the Diamond Heights neighborhood.

A San Francisco resident on Friday reported seeing a mountain lion sleeping in the Diamond Heights neighborhood.

Officials from the police, animal care and control, fish and wildlife, and parks and recreation departments were spotted in the vicinity of Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street, tracking the big cat.

A perimeter was set up and the animal was believed to be hiding in brush around 1 p.m., according to Deb Campbell of San Francisco Animal Care and Control. Around 1:45 p.m., the mountain lion was sedated, masked with his paws tied up and loaded into a cage for transport.

From a distance, the mountain lion could be seen twitching, which officials say is a side effect of the tranquilizer and not an indication of the animal being in pain.

"The drug doesn't allow them to have full control," said California Fish and Wildlife representative, James Ober. "We put the mask over their eyes and put an ointment on their eyes so they don't dry out and it lowers the stimulation."

Big cats were spotted twice in one week outside Benioff's house. It remains unknown if they are two different animals or the same one doubling back.

"This lion likely came up from the natural lands just south of the city," said President of Felidae Conservation Fund, Zara McDonald. "It's probable, this may be the same lion that showed up on the Salesforce CEO's camera."

Officials plan to relocate the mountain lion but are unsure of where exactly.