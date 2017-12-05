Evacuations Ordered as 100-Acre Fire Erupts San Bernardino - NBC 7 San Diego
Evacuations Ordered as 100-Acre Fire Erupts San Bernardino

By Whitney Irick

    Mandatory evacuations and road closures were ordered Tuesday afternoon as a 100-acre fire erupted in San Bernardino.

    The evacuations were put into place as the Little Mountain Fire burned. The fire erupted just off the 215 Freeway at University Parkway.

    Evacuations

    The evacuations were ordered for residences east of Little Mountain Drive and north of West Edgehill Road. 

    Evacuation Shelters

    Marshall Elementary at 3288 North G St. was open as a Red Cross evacuation center. 

    Road Closures

    The 215 Freeway was closed northbound at the 210 Freeway. The southbound 15 was closed at the 15/215 interchange. The eastbound 210 Freeway to the north 215 connector was closed. The westbound 210 Freeway to the north 215 connecter was closed. The north 15 to the south 215 connecter was also closed, according to Caltrans.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
