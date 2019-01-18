Multiple Feet of Snow Piling Up Across Tahoe Ski Resorts

A series of storms continue to dump multiple feet of fresh snow across the Sierra Nevada during a stormy week for California, bringing joy to skiers and snowboarders and comfort to those keeping an eye on the state's mountain snowpack. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

Getting up to the snow from the Bay Area, however, is a challenge. Caltrans has issued chain controls on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive with snow tires, from 1 mile east of Baxter in Placer County to the Nevada state line.

Eric Volckert of Fremont thought he could make it to the snow without chains because his trip had been clear until he hit the mountains.

The snow began coming down hard at the 4,700-foot mark in Blue Canyon.

"We’re up here for a few days, up here for the snow, trying to get out of the rain," Volckert said.

With all the snow and a three-day holiday weekend coming, resorts in the Tahoe region are expecting to be busy.

Check the list below to see how much snow has fallen across Lake Tahoe ski resorts over the past week, as reported by the resorts. Keep in mind that even more snow is forecasted to fall throughout the day Thursday.

72-Hour Snow Totals (updated Jan. 17):