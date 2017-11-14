3 Killed in Shooting Near Northern California Elementary School

Three people were killed in a Tuesday morning shooting near a rural Northern California elementary school, Tehama County sheriff's officials said.

The alleged gunman was shot dead by law enforcement officials, the sheriff's department said. There are also reports of several people injured.



According to the sheriff's office, the incident began at a house and moved to Rancho Tehama School where several shots were fired sometime before 9 a.m. There are currently 100 law enforcement personnel on scene.

Officers are investigating five scenes in the vicinity of the school, which is located at 17357 Stagecoach Road in Corning, NBC-affiliate KCRA reported.



"I know that we have (airlifted) a number of students," Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told KCRA. "I know that the school's been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."

Posts on social media showed Rancho Tehama Road being closed off with yellow crime tape, and parents of students stuck behind the road block.

Jim Schultz, a court reporter with Redding.com, was live-tweeting an interview with the alleged shooter's neighbor, Brian Flint, who said the suspect used to harass him.



Flint said his truck was stolen and his roommate was shot and killed by the alleged shooter whom he described as a known felon in his 50s named "Kevin."

Flint told reporters the alleged shooters often fired multiple rounds during the early morning hours, and described him as "hell."

“The crazy thing is the neighbor has been shooting a lot of bullets lately – hundreds of rounds, large magazines,” Flint said. “We made it (known) that this guy is crazy and he’s been threatening us and everything like that.”

It’s unclear who Flint, who learned of the shooting via a phone call, had informed of the suspect’s earlier actions.

When asked how he was feeling, Flint replied: “I just feel like maybe there should’ve been more effort put into potentially stopping things like this.”

A person with the username Javier Figueroa tweeted that the shooting had taken place at his nrother's school: My mom just called me, there was a shooting at my little brother's school, 2 kids have been shot, parents are dead, my mother saw this and was in the middle of it. They went around the community shooting at the schools!"

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates.



