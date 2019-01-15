Are You Kitten Me? $1,500 San Jose Studio Rented to Cats

A South Bay man is paying $1,500 a month to rent a studio in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood — for his cats.

It's rare to get that same price tag in the high-priced Silicon Valley. But felines named Tina and Louise can afford it. Their owner, David Callisch, pays the bargain to house his cats in the apartment.

"It's something I didn't plan for," Callisch said. "But you know money doesn't discriminate between sex, race, or even species, especially in the Valley."

Callisch said he is in and out of town and his daughter went away to college. Family members drop by to feed and keep the cats company. They never want for anything since they have a TV equipped with Netflix, as well as a refrigerator.

"It's great. They can't mess with any of it because they don't have opposable thumbs," Callisch joked. Callisch said the animals are easier to rent to than people -- at least so far.

A local real estate agent, Sophia Delacotte, says that it's a "clever and creative" approach from a real estate point of view.

The studio's market value could for as much as $1,900 a month, according to local real estate agents.