dead whales

4 Dead Gray Whales Found in the Bay Area in Just Over a Week

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least four gray whales have been found dead in the Bay Area in just over a week, The Marine Mammal Center said Thursday.

The first one washed up last Wednesday at Crissy Field in San Francisco, the center said. The second one washed up Saturday at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in San Mateo County. A third one was found this week floating in the San Francisco Bay.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fourth whale washed ashore at Muir Beach in Marin County, the center said Thursday.

California

San Francisco 11 hours ago

New Surveillance Video Shows Moments Leading Up to Attack on SF Elderly Woman

Feel-Good Story 21 hours ago

‘I Got In!' Repeat That 4 Times for This Orange County Student Accepted Into Multiple Ivy League Schools

Scientists from the mammal center were unable to determine a cause of death for the whale found at Crissy Field. They are still investigating the deaths of the other three whales.

This article tagged under:

dead whales
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us