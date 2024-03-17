Humboldt County

Preliminary 3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Humboldt County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake struck at 7:53 a.m. and was centered just over 25 miles east of the city of Fortuna and 30 miles southeast of the city of Arcata. 

Other information was not immediately available.

