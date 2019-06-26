Jordan Lindsey, 21, was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas, her family said on June 26, 2019.

A 21-year-old woman from Torrance was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas, the woman's family said Wednesday.

Jordan Lindsey was identified as the woman killed in the attack, her father Michael Lindsey confirmed to NBC News.

"Her name was Jordan Lindsey...we already miss her so much," Michael Lindsey said in a statement. "She was so caring. She loved all animals. It's ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark."

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed that a shark attack "had left an American visitor dead."

The RBPF said in a statement, "Preliminary information indicates shortly after 2 p.m., an adult female was snorkeling in waters near Rose Island, when she was attacked by sharks. The woman was transported to shore and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead."

The RBPF said investigations were ongoing.

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation expressed its "condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim" in a statement. The ministry also said it issued precautionary advisories to the public.